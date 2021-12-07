Work search requirements resume this week for Pennsylvanians receiving unemployment benefits

Training opportunities and other resources are available to help unemployed Pennsylvanians rejoin the workforce.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary reminded Pennsylvanians on Friday who receive unemployment benefits that work search requirements will resume the week of July 11.

The department said this is because claimants always file for benefits the week after they are unemployed, individuals will start certifying they looked for work beginning July 18.

“As many Pennsylvanians explore new career options and employers are eager to hire skilled workers, we want people to connect with job training and other resources that can help them to start good jobs and successful careers,” said Secretary Berrier. “PA CareerLink® offices across the commonwealth can help job seekers bridge the gap by providing high quality, individualized assistance free of charge to Pennsylvanians who are unemployed and looking for a job.”

L&I strongly encourages job seekers to register on the PA CareerLink® website or reach out to their local PA CareerLink® office directly to learn about the free programs and resources that are available, including:

Job search and training assistance;

Adult education classes and workshops;

Résumé assistance; and

Referral services to partners.

The Department of Human Services (DHS) also provides employment and training programs that support job seekers specifically within low-income populations.



Employment and training programs and assistance are available for people who qualify for Medicaid, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF). These programs work closely with participants in identifying interests, goals, and opportunities for job training or education to help them find a fulfilling career.

They also focus on mitigating barriers to success in employment like access to child care, transportation, mental health services, and ongoing mentorship bonds after starting a job.

More information on these employment and training programs can be found at www.dhs.pa.gov.

For help with finding a child care location or assistance paying for child care, visit: COMPASS HHS Provider Search Home (state.pa.us)

More information about work search requirements, including answers to frequently asked questions, can be found on L&I's unemployment compensation website at www.uc.pa.gov.