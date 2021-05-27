Woman captures incredible photos of bald eagle flying through downtown Tamaqua intersection

Talk about being in the right place at the right time!
Denise Lee Kranch of Tuscarora, PA was certainly that when she captured some amazing bald eagle photos while sitting at an intersection in Tamaqua, PA.
The bald eagle "swooped for roadkill and picked it up and flew at us," Kranch shared in a May 25 Facebook post and since then, the post has been shared thousands of times.
The moment was especially meaningful for Denise as she shared in her post.
"This was a fantastic moment for both of us. I had just moved my mother to Schuylkill County on March 9th, 2021, and mom had her first vaccine and we both ended up with COVID. Mom was taken by ambulance to St Luke's Coaldale. She was in the ICU for two weeks and almost died it was touch and go for 3 days and she began to get better. When we saw the eagle we were on our way to the first doctor's appointment since recovery. I am so happy my mother was able to still be here experience this with me. It meant a lot to us to have seen side by side!"
No word yet on whether the bald eagle will be sited for flying through that red light.