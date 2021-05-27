Woman captures incredible photos of bald eagle flying through downtown Tamaqua intersection

"This was a fantastic moment for both of us. I had just moved my mother to Schuylkill County on March 9th, 2021, and mom had her first vaccine and we both ended up with COVID. Mom was taken by ambulance to St Luke's Coaldale. She was in the ICU for two weeks and almost died it was touch and go for 3 days and she began to get better. When we saw the eagle we were on our way to the first doctor's appointment since recovery. I am so happy my mother was able to still be here experience this with me. It meant a lot to us to have seen side by side!"