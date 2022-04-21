Jon Meyer moving to Newswatch 16 This Morning

Newswatch 16 anchor Jon Meyer is moving to the morning desk.

MOOSIC, Pa. — Jon Meyer, our long-time evening anchor is moving to mornings.

“Throughout the years, Jon has been a part of so many special moments on and off the air at WNEP. Jon is truly proud to serve and is an anchor for our team. He keeps us grounded and rooted in our mission to serve everyone in northeastern and central Pennsylvania. We can’t wait for Jon to join the amazing Newswatch 16 morning team,” said Rachel Bonilla, WNEP News Director.

Jon has been with the WNEP family for nearly two decades, beginning in June of 2003. He has been the Luzerne County beat reporter, weekend anchor and most recently, anchor of Newswatch 16 at 4:00 pm and 5:00 pm.

Jon will continue his travels On the Pennsylvania Road.

Jon is very excited to make the move to Newswatch 16 This Morning and will begin bright and early Monday, April 25.

Congratulations, Jon!