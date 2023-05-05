WNEP honored at Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters event

Joe Snedeker received the Broadcaster of the Year Award.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — It's award season for the media in Pennsylvania, and The News Station is coming home with one of the biggest prizes.

WNEP's morning meteorologist Joe Snedeker received the Broadcaster of the Year Award from the Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters.

Newswatch 16 also accepted awards for the Morning News Special Coverage of the Agnes Anniversary, as well as our Digital Coverage of a Winter Storm in January of last year.

