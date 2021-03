A cold start Tuesday morning could be made worse in some parts of the area.

Power is out to thousands across the area.

Strong wind overnight toppled power lines and downed trees from central PA to the Poconos.

A tree fell on top of a truck early Tuesday morning on 4th Street in Moosic, blocking the road.

Three vehicles and a roof were damaged there.

PP&L thinks some places could be without power into the afternoon.