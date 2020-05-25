Wilkes-Barre YMCA hosts family bike scavenger hunt

The YMCA in Wilkes-Barre is using this weekend as a starting place for a new initiative to get families outside!

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Rebecca Polgar of Kingston says since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, she's been spending a lot of time on her bike.

"Even when I'm not using it to bike around, I'm using it to bike to my friend's house and saying, 'Hi,' from her porch," Rebecca explained. "She stands there, I bike over, we talk for like 5 minutes and then I bike back."

She says riding a bike might seem intimidating for some, but it's worth giving it a try.

"When you think about biking maybe you think about those men in the tight spandex and the googles doing their really fast biking and it's really hard and it's a work-out. But it doesn't have to be. It can be fun activity with your family right now," said Rebecca.

That's why Rebecca thinks a new biking initiative from the Wilkes-Barre Family YMCA is a good idea.

"We are announcing a family bike scavenger hunt. We're asking people to visit 4 of the 7 trails," explained Michele Schasberger of the Wilkes-Barre Family YMCA.

Those trails include the Back Mountain Trail, Susquehanna Warrior Trail, Black Diamond Trail & Lehigh Gorge State Park, Susquehanna River Levee Trail in both Wyoming & Wilkes-Barre and the Great Hazleton Rails-To-Trails. At the 4 trails you choose to visit, be sure to:

"Take a picture with your bike next to one of the trail kiosks and send to us and people will be eligible to for a family set of gift certificates to Rita's Ice and they'll also get out there and really enjoy the outside and enjoy our great local places which we have a lot of," added Schasberger.