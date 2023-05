This week marks the 49th year the country celebrates its dedicated workers.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The Wilkes-Barre City Fire Department hosted a community event Wednesday in honor of National Emergency Medical Services Week.

The department showed off all the features of its newest ambulance before putting it into service.

There were even free child car seat checks, blood pressure checks, and meet and greets with first responders, firefighters, and police officers.