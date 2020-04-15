When will the state Wine and Spirits stores reopen?

Officials working on a reopening plan.

Buying alcohol in a Pennsylvania Wine and Spirit store is something that hasn't been done in nearly a month here in the Commonwealth.

With the Governor ordering all non-life-sustaining businesses to shut their doors on March 19th to stop the spread of COVID-19, many people have been waiting for the day the state-run liquors stores will reopen.



“I'm hoping to see them open next week would be great,” said Danny Parr from Tunkhannock.



On Monday Governor Tom Wolf said Pennsylvania was joining other Northeastern states to work on a plan to reopen those non-essential businesses.

On a conference call with reporters the governor had this say about getting the economy up and running.



“I think we're all trying to do is the right thing, strike a balance between opening businesses at the right time, then opening them too soon,” said Wolf.



While the state liquor stores are closed, the liquor control board says it is accepting a limited number of orders online.

But when you to place an order don't be surprised to see a message on the Wine and Spirits website that orders are at capacity and to check back later.



Some in Pennsylvania are choosing to cross over to New York, where those stores remain open.

Martin Davis works at the Colonial Plaza Liquor and Wine store in Binghamton.



“The sales is up 20, 30 percent because of the government shutting down the Pennsylvania liquor stores,” said Davis. “We've been having people come up here and buying cases.”



Jerry Mess from Great Bend directed two girls from Wilkes-Barre to a liquor store in New York after they drove all the way up to Susquehanna County in search of an open state store.



“I told her about the one being in Kirkwood being open and they were so excited that they drove all this way and could go someplace,” said Mess.

Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board released this statement to Newswatch 16: