When COVID-19 crashes a birthday

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Your 21st birthday is supposed to be one to remember. That will be the case for a young woman from Scranton, but not in the way she expected. Alicia Meyers got quite the surprise last night. You can see in this viewer video , the more than two dozen cars that came driving through her west Scranton neighborhood to wish her a happy birthday in a socially distant way. The 21st birthday celebration she had planned was cancelled due to the coronavirus epidemic. Friends and family even moved up the birthday parade at the last minute to abide by Governor Wolf's stay-at-home order for Lackawanna County.