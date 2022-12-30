28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was arrested in Monroe County, Pennsylvania, on Friday.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested Friday in connection with the quadruple murder of four students near the University of Idaho.

According to the Associated Press, Monroe County, Pennsylvania officials took Kohberger into custody Friday.

Records show he is currently being held in the Monroe County Correctional Facility, awaiting extradition for the felony crimes.

Kohberger is from Albrightsville, Pennsylvania. Graduation records show he attended Northampton Community College in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania and graduated in 2018.

Washington State University's website shows he is a graduate teaching assistant studying criminology and criminal justice. WSU is just a 15 minute drive from Moscow, where the murders of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee GonCalves took place Nov. 13.

The four victims were all stabbed to death in the early morning hours of that Sunday. Chapin and Kernodle were at a party at a fraternity across the street from the house, and Mogen and GonCalves were at the local Corner Club bar. They stopped at a food truck and then left. All arrived home around 1:45 a.m., police say.

The four were found Nov. 13 around noon that day after a 911 call reported an unconscious person, later becoming one of the victims. Two other girls lived in the home at the time, but remained unharmed.

As of Friday afternoon, there is no known connection by Kohberger to the four victims.

Kohberger has no Washington state court filings, and only an infraction in Latah County, Idaho for a traffic violation.

Moscow Police will be holding a press conference at 1 p.m. PST to discuss the latest developments.

