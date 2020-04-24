Welcome home surprise for Wyoming County teen

Lillie Rejrat's friends and family welcomed her home from the hospital where she's been battling Autoimmune Encephalitis with a parade.

WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Lillie Rejrat is from Nicholson and a sophomore at Lackawanna Trail.



As a multi-sport athlete, she welcomes competition but what she didn't expect was her opponent to be a disease.



Lillie was diagnosed with autoimmune encephalitis, a condition causing inflammation and damage to the brain. The diagnosis came as a shock to everyone.

"It really took off right before everything with COVID-19 so it was super scary. I personally had to do some research on it. I didn't know much about it. Scary times unfortunately," said Ashley Irwin, Lillie's field hockey coach.



After spending almost 2 months at Geisinger's Janet Weis Children's Hospital in Danville and Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, she was finally able to come home. What she didn't know was the surprise awaiting her when she got there.

"I just feel that her being away for so long, we just needed to all be out here. She's just a wonderful kid and wonderful family," said Lillie's softball coach, John Richter.

Family and friends coordinated a welcome home parade in Lillie's honor.

She was escorted from Lackawanna Trail High School to her home by a police and firetruck escort

People parked in their cars along Route 11 between the school and Nicholson with signs and bells, wearing shirts that say "Luv 4 Lil."

The rain didn't dampen the turnout but it did keep people inside or near their cars to wave and honk as Lillie and her family drove by.

"Lillie got through this because of her own inner strength, but having this bonus of having all of these people behind you is going to push her along," said Marissa Ryons, Lackawanna Trail parent.