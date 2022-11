Camp Hill Police are searching for the owner of a wedding ring a parent found in their child's Halloween candy.

CAMP HILL, Pa. — Are you missing your wedding ring?

The Camp Hill Police Department announced on Friday that they are searching for the owner of a wedding ring found in a child's trick-or-treat bag.

Police say a good Samaritan turned the ring in Thursday night and it is in safe keeping while they try to find the finger on which it belongs.