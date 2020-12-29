Zoo in Wayne County collecting Christmas trees for animals

Claws 'N' Paws Wild Animal Park collects the trees every year. Last year it received more than 500 donated trees.

Pima is a baby bobcat at Claws 'N' Paws Wild Animal Park in Salem Township, Wayne County. She spent Tuesday morning living every cat's dream, playing with her new toy, a Christmas tree.

"It's a good way to get rid of your Christmas tree instead of just throwing it away or getting rid of it somewhere. Animals make a lot of use out of it. They'll sniff it. They'll eat them. They'll do a lot of things with the trees," said Zookeeper Jackie Crozier.

The zoo in Wayne County is now accepting donations of Christmas trees. Zookeepers say it is a safe and easy way to recycle your tree now that the holidays are almost over, and the animals love it too.

"The petting area will devour a tree in a day. So they get a couple every day. Some of the animals like the way they smell, so they'll roll on them and sometimes we actually use them as shelter from the wind and stuff," said Zookeeper Carina Fabbricatore.

Dozens of trees have already been donated just this week. Employees at the zoo just ask that you make sure you completely clear your tree off.

"It can't have any kind of chemical spray on it like the fake snow or any kind of chemical spray. It can't have hooks, tinsel, any ornaments just make sure it is free of everything," Fabbricatore explained.

The park collects the Christmas trees this time every year. Last year it received more than 500 donations from families and businesses. Zookeepers say it is always entertaining to watch the animals interact with the trees, and a nice treat for the animals while the zoo is closed for the winter season.

"It's something different. Obviously they can't get this over the summer. It's not an all year-round enrichment. It's really something different for them," Crozier said.