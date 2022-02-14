Young entrepreneur using homemade dog treats business to help animal shelter

A boy from Wayne County has turned his hobby into a business. See what he's cooking up and how he's giving back.

PLEASANT MOUNT, Pa. — In his parents' kitchen near Pleasant Mount, 12-year-old Justin is busy whipping up some tasty treats for his four-legged foodies.

"I work a couple days a week, and every time I bake, I make 16 batches," Justin said.

Justin's love for baking started when he was very young. He says his dogs inspired him to bake the treats made with ingredients including pumpkin, peanut butter, and cinnamon.

The pups approved, and J's Barkery was born two years ago. Since then, Justin's business has grown online, and his treats can now be found in several local stores in Wayne and Susquehanna Counties.

Justin says running a business at a young age is a big responsibility.

"I learned how to spend my money wisely, how to save up for things."

Justin says he's focused on growing his business. He's already thinking ahead to what's next.

"I hope one day I could buy a commercial oven, a bigger mixer, get a store, hire employees."

Justin is not only thinking bigger, he's thinking better, and he's donating some of the funds he raises from his dog treats to Dessin Animal Shelter.

"I wanted to help them as much as I can since they don't have a home."

$3 of every bag of treats sold will go to the shelter near Honesdale to help pay for supplies and food.

If you're interested in purchasing treats, you can visit J's Barkery Facebook page to order. The treats can also be purchased at Ninth & Main, Honesdale; Agway, Honesdale; Mount Pleasant Herbary, Honesdale; Waymart Mill, Waymart; Equinunk General Store, Equinunk; and Cable's General Store, Union Dale.