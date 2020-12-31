YMCA has hopeful outlook on 2021 memberships

The start of the year is usually the busiest time for new membership signs and even membership renewals.

HONESDALE, Pa. — Cleaning is underway at the Wayne County YMCA gym as employees get ready to welcome back members.

Executive Director Tina Hoehn says this time of the year around, the start of the year, is typically busiest for new sign-ups.

"Usually the New Year is like, everybody is making their resolutions and everybody is going to do this and do that and people I think are a little hesitant because gee, I don't want to commit to a gym membership or a YMCA membership when I don't know if it's going to close again," Hoehn said.

Come this Monday, gyms will be able to re-open again after being closed for a three-week because of Governor Wolf's COVID restrictions.

Gyms will be able to operate at 50 percent capacity.

For the Wayne County YMCA, that means only about 15 people will be able to work out at a time.

The executive director hopes the New Year brings back business, lost by the coronavirus.

"Globally looking around at what's going on is that people are getting about a third of their membership back. So that's what we've had now when we were open. So I'm hoping will get back up to half and then up to higher levels," said Hoehn.

When the YMCA closed for the first time back in March, the time was used to perform deeper cleanings and even added newer fitness equipment.

"It's clean, it's healthy, you wear your mask. You know you don't need to be afraid because you need to be fit, and you need to be healthy," said Hoehn.

If this year has taught us anything about our health, Hoehn says it's not to neglect it.

"Everybody needs to do cardio, everybody needs to work on lifting a little bit of weights and things," she said." So start small, start with some easy goals that you can do, but get it on your schedule."