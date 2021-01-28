Workers braving cold temps in Wayne County

It's been a relatively mild winter until now, and that's a break for people who make their living working outdoors. But their run of good luck has come to an end.

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — Sometimes the job has to be done, no matter the weather. Workers with Titan Tree Service were out along Route 247 in Clinton Township, cutting down trees and trimming limbs away from cable lines. These guys are constantly moving but have the right equipment available to them to warm up.

"Try to get in and out of the truck stay a little warm. But we got to keep at it," said Bob Tanner.

Tanner says he doesn't like the extreme weather, but that's usually when they get called into action.

"We work in all kinds of weather. We got all kinds of storm damage we do, no matter what weather it is, Titans out there to clean it up," continued Tanner.

Crews from Adams Outdoor Advertising were working on a billboard near Honesdale. Wind gusts and frigid temps are not ideal conditions to be up high and working in, but they know how to prepare for it.

"Just working layers, full face mask, gloves, and warm boots," said Bob Williams.

With temperatures in the 20s, the wind makes it feel a little bit colder than that, but workers outside say the sun at least helps.

"Oh, absolutely, the sun always brings the warm weather. It definitely makes it a little bit nicer to work in," said Paul Latosky.

"But once the wind starts, then it goes right through you," said Tanner.

They take breaks to warm up when they can, but when the job has to get done, it's mind over matter.

"Just keep your mind positive and look forward to the end of the day, getting home in a nice warm shower and house, and having a good rest when you get back home," said Phil Jago.