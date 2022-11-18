x
Wayne County

Vehicle split in half during Wayne County crash

Officials say a woman only suffered a hip injury despite splitting her vehicle in half during a crash early Friday morning in Lake Ariel.

LAKE ARIEL, Pa. — A wreck in Wayne County looks much worse than it turned out.

It happened right around midnight on the Mount Cobb Highway in Lake Ariel. 

Officials say the driver hit a pole, splitting her vehicle in half and causing all that destruction.

Crews cleared the scene quickly.

The road fully reopened within two hours.

The miracle of it all, authorities say the driver only suffered a hip injury despite splitting her vehicle in half early Friday morning in Wayne County.

