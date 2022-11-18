Vehicle split in half during Wayne County crash

Officials say a woman only suffered a hip injury despite splitting her vehicle in half during a crash early Friday morning in Lake Ariel.

LAKE ARIEL, Pa. — A wreck in Wayne County looks much worse than it turned out.

It happened right around midnight on the Mount Cobb Highway in Lake Ariel.

Officials say the driver hit a pole, splitting her vehicle in half and causing all that destruction.

Crews cleared the scene quickly.

The road fully reopened within two hours.

