Wayne County

Woman sent to prison for DUI crash in Wayne County

Arminda Johnson, 48, of Starlight, was sentenced for a DUI crash in October of 2020.
HONESDALE, Pa. — A woman has been sentenced to prison for a crash in Wayne County that killed one person and seriously injured two others.

Arminda Johnson, 48, of Starlight, was sentenced to eight to 16 years for a DUI crash in October of 2020 on Route 370 in Buckingham Township.

The head-on crash killed Paul Hopkins, 77, of Equinunk, and badly injured two other passengers.

Johnson told troopers she suffers from sleep apnea. She believes she fell asleep at the wheel and drifted into the opposite lane. A blood test indicated that she had drugs in her system.

Johnson pleaded guilty earlier this year.

