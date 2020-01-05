Woman killed by fallen tree while driving

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — A woman is dead after state police say a large tree fell, landing on top of her car.
Troopers say 53-year-old Kelly Rinaldi was driving her pickup truck along Easton Turnpike in South Canaan Township just before 3 p.m.
That's when officers say the tree came down, smashing into the truck, crushing the roof and the windshield.
Rinaldi was pronounced dead at the scene.
A passenger was also injured and taken to the hospital as a result of the fallen tree.
RELATED: Deadly crash in Union County