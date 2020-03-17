Woman charged in crash that killed Wayne County woman

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — A woman is facing homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence charges, along with other charges, in Wayne County. Officials say Paula Morano of Hamlin was driving drunk and had THC in her system when she struck a car on December 26th of 2019. The passenger in that car was Margaret Branning, 94, of Beach Lake. Branning passed away on January 4th. According to State Police, Morano pulled onto Beach Lake Highway and crossed into the path of the vehicle Branning was in with her husband. Morano was arraigned on March 13th and is locked up on $100,000.00 bail. A preliminary hearing is to be scheduled.