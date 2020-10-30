Wintry weather in Wayne County

The first snowflakes fell this morning, leaving sloppy conditions. It was a stark contrast to last week's warmer temperatures.

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — "It is horrible!"

That's what some people said when they came outside and saw snow falling, coating trees, yards, and roads.

"I knew there was gonna be a little bit of snow but I wasn't expecting this. I was telling my buddy that I didn't expect it to be like this but this was not bad," said Thurman Wilson of Lake Ariel.

For others, the snow was nothing but pesky.

"I originally come from Buffalo, we're used to one and two feet, you don't even sneeze at this," said Pat Ware of Lake Ariel.

The snow that Wayne County got was wet and heavy, making for a sloppy road this morning. But now that the conditions have improved, so have the roads, allowing for more people to get out.

Linda Newman and her daughter ventured to Hamlin as the temperature went up. She was buying supplies to winterize her motor home.

"This is the first chance I've come out because it stopped, and the roads are just wet so it's not too bad. It's good. It's the season, you know, and if we don't get snow in northeastern Pennsylvania before Halloween, there's something wrong with the weather," said Newman.