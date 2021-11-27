"Winter Wonderland" celebration held in Honesdale

HONESDALE, Pa. — History was made on Saturday in Wayne County.
Honesdale honored the late Richard Smith with a commemorative marker along Church Street.
Smith famously wrote the lyrics to Winter Wonderland while looking out at the snow falling in Central Park back in 1934.
The song is a Christmas classic, and Smith is a Honesdale native.
"Oh my gosh, this is so exciting. I am so excited that we finally got this done and that we are the home of Winter Wonderland. This is a festival and a theme for across the world; this is just so amazing for Honesdale that we claim that this is ours," said Lisa Burns, Executive Director of Greater Honesdale Partnership.
The marker sits at the former Smith family home, which is now a law office in the borough.
