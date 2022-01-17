Winter whiteout in Waymart

Parts of Wayne County woke up Monday morning to more than a half-foot of snow on the ground with more falling throughout the day.

WAYMART, Pa. — Snow days are the best days just ask any kid.

We found 6-year-olds, Kennedy Vinton and Jesse Sullivan of Waymart, playing in the fresh snow.

Kennedy couldn't wait to get her snow gear on and go outside Monday morning.

"I'm actually impressed that we have all this snow," said Kennedy.

When asked what she likes to do in the snow, "Play in it and jump in it and make forts," Kennedy said.

Several inches of snow blanketed much of Wayne County with eight inches in Waymart.

Grace Moser and her brother James Talarico had a bit of shoveling to do at their grandmother's house before they had some fun.

"It's just a kind thing to do and the right thing to do," said James.

"Right now, we're going to try to make a path and clean off the car and stuff. Then hopefully we'll build a big hill out of it so we can go sledding," said Grace.

The snow that fell in Waymart is really, really heavy and whether you're working or playing determines whether or not you like it.

"Building snowmans and building igloos," said Jesse.

"I don't think I'd really want much more. The machine I don't think can take much more. It's just packed, it's heavy so that's why I have my nephew doing the shoveling," said Earl Vinton, with Waymart Borough.

Waymart Borough workers were out clearing streets and sidewalks of all that heavy snow. Earl Vinton said it was taking a bit longer because of the weight.

"The hardest part is getting the initial opening and then I could just peck away at it. It shouldn't be too much more after this other than maybe a couple inches, maybe," said Vinton.