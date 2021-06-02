Winter farmer's market held in Honesdale

Organizers say it's a way for vendors to sell their produce during winter months.

HONESDALE, Pa. — Folks were able to get their fill of locally grown fruits and vegetables on Saturday in part of Wayne County.

A winter farmer's market was held at The Cooperage Project along Main Street in Honesdale.

Organizers say it's a way for vendors to sell their produce during the winter months, and shoppers could not be happier about it.

"Having fresh vegetables and fruit is like kind of the perfect thing for when you're stuck at home," said Patrick Sampson of Honesdale.

The market is held every other weekend until the regular farmer's market opens up for the season later this year.