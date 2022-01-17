Winter blast hits Honesdale

Folks in Honesdale woke up to a blanket of snow Monday morning along with a messy cleanup.

HONESDALE, Pa. — Scrape, scoop, repeat. We found many people in Honesdale who spent the better part of the morning doing that; including Linda Gordienko.

"I don't mind. The actual snow I don't mind. The plowed stuff is too heavy because it comes through there and gets too icy and heavy," said Gordienko.

It was hard work for many people who weren't using a snowblower to clear the heavy snow. Candace Dellavalle and Thomas Deblasio found digging out their cars exhausting and time-consuming.

"If I get out of here, out of my driveway, out of my parking spot, I'll be good to go down the road then," said Dellavalle.

While people were at home digging out, it gave crews ample time to get the roads in good condition for those people to get to where they needed to go.

"Oh, they're fine now. I just came out so they're fine," said Doris Keesler of Honesdale.

Doris Keesler says she's not a fan of the snow these days but feels fortunate to have someone else do the hard work of clearing the snow.

"I had to clean off the car a little bit but other than that I didn't have to do anything. You want to know the truth? I want to be in Florida," said Keesler.