Where to go for gas and a giggle in Wayne County

Laughter has helped many people get through the rough times during the last year of the pandemic and Jesse McMillen is making people smile one joke at a time.

HONESDALE, Pa. — For the last five years, Jesse McMillen has manned the gas pumps at Firmstone Tire & Auto Service in Honesdale.

Jesse goes about his afternoons at work, pumping gas for customers and finding ways to fill the gaps of downtime with a joke.

"So I walked outside this morning and I realized someone had stolen my limbo pole. Can you believe that? I mean, how low can you go?" Jesse joked.

Jesse says about 2 years ago, he started to write down a new joke every day on a post-it note for his co-workers.

Most of them are originals, others are classics he adds his own twist to.

The sticky notes now fill the pages of a notebook kept in the office.

Each day, the new joke gets shared, then into the notebook it goes.

"Sometimes you get a groan or a dirty look but I think I like that just as much as getting a laugh," said Jesse.

What started off as inside jokes between employees quickly became public knowledge that the gas man was a funny man.

"Michelle Firmstone noticed them and she had the idea to start posting them on our Facebook page, and then I started telling the customers jokes out here at the pumps too," said Jesse.

Now, Jesse comes to work prepared with an arsenal of jokes to share with anyone who asks.

"Have you ever heard about the one about the guy with no tongue? Oh, you probably wouldn't like it. It's tasteless."

"There's certain people who see me every day and they know that I have jokes for them and then they tell me jokes too because they know I appreciate them. I just like making people smile, you know."

The hardest part of joke-telling during a pandemic? Masks and not being able to see that smile behind it.

"I do miss it. Yeah, but you can kind of see it in the eyes too."

Need a fill-up and enjoy a good old clean joke?