'I don't think it's fair' - Strong reaction to high school sports postponements

We spoke with people, including athletes from the Western Wayne School District, about how they felt when they heard the plan to delay sports until January.

HONESDALE, Pa. — Governor Wolf's recommendation that high school sports be postponed until January caught many people by surprise.

Students and parents have been preparing to return to school, whether it be in person or online. Many of those kids have been looking forward to getting some normalcy back. Now, the governor is recommending no school sports to be held until January.

In Wayne County, where the number of cases and deaths has remained low, people are frustrated.

"I don't think it's fair at all. I think that we've been able to maintain a safe atmosphere around here and the fact that we're not allowed to play sports in general is just kind of sad because if we're allowed to go back to school, why can't we play soccer or practice and do all the stuff like that," said student Caden Slifko.

"I can see where he's coming from, but I still think they can have the sports. There's a lot of kids who worked real hard and that's it, they lose it," Jeff Gillis said.

Student-athletes going into their senior year, like Caden Slifko, thought they wouldn't miss out on playing their final game like the class of 2020 did.

"As a two-sport athlete, I was really looking forward to it this year. I get why he's doing it for part of the reason, but I also think it's kind of a bit overblown. I'd like to play my senior year and it's kind of sad not to if we don't get to."

Some people think that schools' social distancing guidelines should apply for sports as well.