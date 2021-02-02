Weathering the winter in Wayne County

Parts of Wayne County got hit with two feet or more in some places.

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — Along Route 296 between Waymart and Hamlin, much of the road was snow-covered on Tuesday morning.

Snow drifts in South Canaan Township are higher the top of the car.

Hamlin was much the same as cars took their time along snow-covered roads.

The most snow we found was in Hawley, just under two feet according to the National Weather Service.

People we spoke with said this storm is up there with blizzards of years past.

"It caught me by surprise!" said Marat Khramtsopskiy. "I thought there would be maybe a foot of snow or something like that, but there was a lot more. I came out to three to four feet in my backyard. I have a four-foot fence and it's completely covered."