Booster shots coming to Wayne Memorial Community Health Centers

Wayne Memorial Community Health Centers are ready to begin giving the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the week.

HONESDALE, Pa. — Beginning Friday, Wayne Memorial Community Health Centers will be giving out third doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to anyone with compromised immune systems. With the rise of positive coronavirus cases and flu season approaching, health care officials urge anyone in this group to schedule an appointment.

"A lot of them are transplant patients are on meds, that impact the efficacy of the vaccine. So they really need more to get their antibodies up to the level they should be," said Fred Jackson, the executive director of Wayne Memorial Community Health Centers.

The CDC recommends a third dose for people whose immune systems are compromised because they were some of the first to get the vaccine eight months ago.

"They're projecting a weighting of antibodies, and just to be sure that they're going into the third dose to re-strengthen that protection," Jackson said.

Wayne Memorial is making it easy for people who are eligible to get their third dose by offering it at of the nine family health centers.

"The best part about going into the third dose is, there's adequate supply to meet the need. And it's up to us as providers to make it convenient for people."

Jackson says Wayne Memorial has been receiving calls from patients hoping to schedule their third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Wayne Memorial officials say that will happen soon.

"When we get to the end of September, when we think it's going to be official, that the eight months past the first doses ones will all be eligible away, and we'll start scheduling them."

If anyone wants to get a first or second dose of the available vaccines, Wayne Memorial will also be offering both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines by appointment as well.

