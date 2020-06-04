Wayne Memorial treating COVID-19 patients

Several patients remain in isolation.

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — Wayne Memorial Hospital in Honesdale says it has admitted and treated several patients who tested positive for COVID-19 along with people who may have been exposed..

Some were treated and sent home. As of today, several patients remain in an isolation unit.

The containment unit, set up in the older hospital building, has infection control barrier walls and negative-pressure rooms that prevent contaminated air from entering hallways and other rooms.