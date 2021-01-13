Wayne Memorial temporarily pauses vaccine registration

A health care system in Wayne County has had to pause registration for the COVID-19 vaccine to ensure there is enough to go around.

HAMLIN, Pa. — Wayne Memorial Community Health Centers have administered close to 2,000 vaccines to health care personnel and others in Phase 1A. On Tuesday, officials at Wayne Memorial announced they have to temporarily suspend phone and email registration for COVID-19 vaccinations due to the number of requests versus the supply they have.

"It's just a temporary pause because we are unsure of the delayed supply delivery. When we're sure of the supply delivery, we will open up the registration and run clinics like we're running here today," said Fred Jackson, executive director of the Wayne Memorial Community Health Centers.

Jackson says the response for the vaccine has been encouraging. The biggest issue is making sure they have enough doses of the vaccine for those scheduled to receive it.

"We schedule our clinics in multiple locations, both in Pike, Wayne, Carbondale area and in order to cover the vast geographic area we serve," said Jackson.

Wednesday was the first day for vaccinations at the clinic in Hamlin, and employees say the line was down the sidewalk first thing in the morning.

People we spoke with weren't discouraged by the registration process.

"It was very easy. I mean, the paperwork just where to go, that kind of thing was a little confusing, but no more confusing than anything else," said Abagail Babkowski of Dupont.

"We've got a call, and we came up and registered and walked in right away," said Gail Iannaconne of Lake Ariel.

"We're excited. We have a great crew here that are working and working hard to make this process for our communities a success, and we vaccinate everyone that wants to be vaccinated," said Jackson.