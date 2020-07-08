Doctors advise schools on return plan

School districts in Wayne and Pike Counties are receiving some guidance for students from health care professionals.

HONESDALE, Pa. — Parents who are preparing their kids to head back to school have expressed their concerns with the fear of the coronavirus still on their minds. Enter the doctors from Wayne Memorial Community Health Centers.

Dr. James Cruse and Dr. Sean McVeigh and the team from Wayne Memorial put together a video with information about protecting students from the spread of germs. They shared the video on YouTube for school districts to share with parents.

"It gives parents a bit more confidence to have the medical community, but particularly local doctors that they know and hopefully have confidence in, to be involved in that decision making and to help with the education on that," said Dr. James Cruse.

"Having the availability of a tremendous video that's super informational, available to our school community, parents, students, and faculty and staff, that was helpful because it may possibly alleviate some fears that people may have at what we know is a very complicated time," said Wayne Highlands School District Superintendent Gregory Frigoletto.

Based on the information, the Wayne Highlands School District in Honesdale worked out a plan that gives three options for students to return to school: in class, hybrid learning, or virtual from home.

District officials hope this gives families an option that makes them comfortable.

Parents we spoke with agree that having options is great so that they can choose what is best for how their kids go back to school.

"The kids need to get back. You're not going to get from home what you're going to get from a school setting or a school teacher. You're just not going to get it," said parent Gina Pritchard.

"We don't have a choice. We both work so it's kind of helpful for us, but at the same time, we're very mixed about it as well. It's very mixed emotions about it right now," added parent Kari Wehr.