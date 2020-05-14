Wayne Memorial reopens physical therapy site

Wayne Memorial Rehabilitation Services at Route 6 is now accepting physical therapy patients Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

HONESDALE, Pa. — Patients of Wayne Memorial Rehabilitation Services on Route 6 in the Honesdale area are once again able to schedule appointments.

Under the current stay-at-home order, rehab services were allowed to remain open during the coronavirus crisis. However, Wayne Memorial chose to put its services on hold for safety reasons.

Rehabilitation services manager Terri Henderson believes that It's a slow start in the right direction, but it's one that needs to be done.

"Patients that really needed our care were just home waiting it out," said Henderson. "Now, it's a point where we have to go back to their physician and check-in and talk about the care they need so we're beginning to pick back up where we left off."

Wayne Memorial Rehab will be accepting patients, as well as lymphedema patients in need of occupational therapy.

Henderson says there are some new guidelines put in place for patients.

"We'll have all of our patients wear a mask. Our staff will wear a mask as well. We're asking patients to wash their hands before we get started with them and we will be doing the same thing," said Henderson.

Since reopening, the first patient, Lenore Weisse of Lackawaxen, took advantage of physical therapy services at the Route 6 Mall site.

While there are no patients in the gym on this day, physical therapy sessions will resume on Friday with a limited number of people allowed inside.

"I think everybody you know feels like they need the world to keep moving a little bit, and when it comes to people's health, you can't just ignore it," said Henderson. "So those people again that had back pain still have back pain, people that have had a stroke and may have some impairments would still like to get better and work on that, so we think it's important to be able to do what we do for a living and that's help people feel better and function better."