Wayne Memorial: No reports of reactions

The hospital recently held a vaccination clinic with Johnson & Johnson, and hasn't received any reports of serious reactions.

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — Wayne Memorial Hospital, based out of Honesdale, held a vaccination clinic on Friday.

Workers doled out about 8-hundred doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Officials say they haven't gotten any reports of reactions to the vaccine.

They've had to put a Johnson and Johnson clinic scheduled for this weekend on hold.

But officials say, if you can, get the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine instead.

"Just because there's a little bit of a pause right now should not change people from either taking one of the alternate vaccines, or if this is cleared and that Johnson is really restored and we go back, that people should get it. What's important is getting the vaccine," said James Pettinato, Wayne Memorial Health Director of Patient Care Services.

Even though this weekend's clinic is canceled, Wayne Memorial is holding a slew of two-shot Moderna vaccine clinics in the coming days.

One of those clinics runs Friday in Honesdale.

Other clinics are scheduled for Wednesday, April 21 in both Honesdale and Lords Valley in Pike County.