Wayne Memorial Hospital re-dedicated to honor all U.S. veterans

The Hospital was formerly dedicated to Veterans from Wayne and Pike Counties who have lost their lives.

HONESDALE, Pa. — A new plaque unveiled at Wayne Memorial Hospital recognizes all veterans of the U.S Military.

The dedication couldn't mean more to Dr. Sean McVeigh who is a doctor at Wayne Memorial, and a veteran himself.



"When I was transitioning out that was one of the things I was looking for was a place I could continue to serve veterans and try to give back what they've given to us with them and their families."



Wayne Memorial Hospital was founded in 1920.

It was established in honor of a group of World War l veterans from Wayne County who lost their lives in battle.

The hospital was later re-dedicated to all veterans from Wayne and Pike Counties who have passed on.

Now, as the hospital celebrates its centennial anniversary, the board thought it was time to rededicate the hospital again to include all U.S. veterans for their service.

Hugh Rechner, who chairs the Hospital Board of directors, calls the change monumental.

"Monumental is really a good word for it because 100 years, it actually shows the beginning of our next hundred years. We continue to expand and continue to do good things and we hope we can honor all of the veterans by continuing to do that," Rechner said.



The board had originally planned a re-dedication ceremony and reception for about 200 hospital staff members, and local veterans but that plan was canceled because of COVID -19.



The intimate re-dedication ceremony of fewer than 20 doctors, hospital board members, and veterans all wearing masks is a reminder, according to Doctor McVeigh, about the tremendous work going on inside of the hospital during this global pandemic.