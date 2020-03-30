Wayne County women bring Easter bunny to town

Since the Easter bunny can't make the usual stops, he's getting a little help from two women.

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — Even the Easter bunny has to practice social distancing. This year, he's not making stops at shopping malls, or special appearances at family gatherings.

"I did have one mom tell me that her daughter, later that night, finally admitted to her that she'd lost all hope that the Easter bunny was gonna come this year," said Kelly Kyzer of Lake Ariel.

Luckily, the Easter bunny has two long-time friends in Lake Ariel - Jackie Walsh and Kelly Kyzer.

"I texted Jackie - you wanna do something fun tonight? My nieces have been locked up in their house with their kids since this all started. So I just wanted to do something for them to make them excited. Then as we were out, we were like let's just do a couple around the block," said Kyzer.

Once word got out that the Easter bunny was in town, Jackie and Kelly were inundated with requests for a visit. They made sure to complete every single one. A busy bunny indeed.

"Most of them get to go see the Easter bunny at this time of year - at the mall, Easter egg hunts, and all of that stuff is kind of on a standstill. So just the little bit that we can do - it keeps them hopeful," said Jackie Walsh.

And it's easy to see ...from the smiles on the kids' faces...that the Easter bunny's busy schedule is well worth it.

"We may have liked it a couple times more than the kids..just because we're all in that same boat. We're all starting to get a little down we're stuck inside and just to see the hope on those kids faces."