Wayne County woman turns 109-years-old during quarantine

Jane Carpenter was still able to celebrate her big day safely with the help of Wayne Woodlands Manor

WAYMART, Pa. — The outside of Wayne Woodlands Manor in Waymart was decorated with signs and balloons for a birthday celebration.

The birthday girl? 109-year-old Jane Carpenter!

Jane was born on April 28, 1911 and already lived through a pandemic.

Administrators and caretakers at the facility felt it was important mark the occasion.

To keep residents safe, Wayne Woodlands Manor is not allowing visitors to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but that wasn't going to stop them from celebrating Jane's big day.

"She's been with us so long, she's like family to us. We're all just being here together," said Certified Nurse Aid, Marilyn Hilton.

The weather was nice enough for Jane and some of the other residents to be outside, while others watched from their windows, for a special surprise.

Firefighters and police from Waymart borough paraded the parking lot with lights and sirens.

Residents and staff members even wore Jane's favorite color in her honor, pink, along with their appropriate protective gear.

"As you can see, everyone here is masked, all of our staff is masked, and we're following the Department of Health's and CDC's guidelines and regulations, said Wayne Woodlands Manor administrator, Michael Freund.

Having a resident turn 109-years-old is cause for a party, but there's one other thing that Wayne Woodlands Manor can celebrate. They are COVID free.

"It's very good. Very good. I'm lucky to have the staff that we have here and the residents that we have understand everything that we've been doing for them," continued Freund.

After the parade, the residents and staff ended with a singing 'Happy Birthday' before going inside for cake.