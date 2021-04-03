Wayne County veteran recalls World War II

As the years pass, there are fewer and fewer veterans from World War II to share their stories, but veteran John Lever remembers it like it was yesterday

WAYMART, Pa. — John Lever, age 95, speaks about World War II like it was just last week. The veteran who lives near Waymart grew up in Brooklyn, New York, and was drafted into the Navy in 1943. Lever says he was stationed at a naval base in New Jersey when he and one of his buddies in his unit decided they wanted to do more for their country.

"We didn't want to be there, you know? We wanted to be where the action was, so we volunteered for the Fleet Marine force," Lever said.

In 1945, after going through Marine training at Camp Pendleton in California, John was a corpsman with the 1st Marine Division. His unit was deployed to Okinawa, Japan. John says that's when the reality of war set in, as he had to render medical aid to injured Marines.

"When you were going to a Marine, you'd make a nice target for the guy that shot them. The Marines at that time, under fire, they can seek cover, get behind a rock or something, but a corpsman can't. Everybody would start yelling, 'Corpsman! Corpsman!' and you don't know where to run," Lever said.

John says he saw so much bloodshed amongst his fellow Marines and had several close calls himself and is thankful he made it home safely. The reality of war is that many of those soldiers did not, and those are some of the memories that haunt John.

"And then in battle, you see them laid up along the road dead. You recognized them. Maybe one guy had a tattoo that you recognized, but the road was littered with bodies," said John.