Wayne County restaurant closing after almost 70 years in business

HONESDALE, Pa. — After almost seven decades, a restaurant in Wayne County is closing its doors.

Cordaro's Restaurant first opened as Phil's Diner in 1954.

When Phil Cordaro could no longer run the restaurant, his daughter, Rosina, took over.

Recently she wanted to retire but couldn't find a buyer.

The restaurant will be torn down.

"I want to thank them for 69 wonderful years and thank all the people who I've worked alongside all these years who've helped make our business so successful thank all the patrons and all the memories that started here at Cordaro's Restaurant," Rosina said.

Some items from inside will be auctioned off.

Cordaro's Restaurant will close its doors on June 30.