Wayne County reflects, remembers September 11

HONESDALE, Pa. — A 20-foot flag hangs high, as it blows in the wind in front of the Dimmick Building in Honesdale, a reminder that even 19 years later, people still remember the horrific September 11 attacks.

"It was an attack that caught everybody by surprise, and it took a long time to get over it, and you still have to remember for the people today so they know what happened then," said Jim Bruck, commander of Honesdale American Legion Post 254.

"When you're in combat, you know who the enemy is. You know you're on one side, they're on one side. These people came from anywhere, they had no, no clue they were coming and it's just devastating," said Philip Sheehan, commander of Honesdale VFW Post 531.

Those who gathered paid their respects at the 9/11 memorial for the thousands of lives lost on September 11, 2001. Many of them reflected on where they were when the tragedy heard the news.

"19 years ago, I was in my office, which was an insurance office, catty-corner from this location here. And my secretary yelled to me that she had received word on the computer that New York was under attack," said Maurice Meagher, a retired captain in the United States Navy.

"I was listening to the radio, I said, 'How can anybody run into a building, how can a plane fly into a building that big?' You know no, then not realizing, oh, my God, it wasn't an accident," said Sheehan.

A big takeaway from the ceremony was to continue to remember, reflect, and educate those who were too young to remember the attacks.

"If you don't talk about it and don't remind them about it, all they're going to have is a paragraph in a history book," said Bruck.