Wayne County officials update mask policy for county buildings

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — After the CDC guidance changed about mask-wearing for vaccinated individuals and watching the number of cases, Wayne County officials have updated their policy for entering county buildings.

If you willingly prove you're vaccinated and ditch the mask.

Anyone who is entering Wayne County government buildings will be required to wear a mask unless they voluntarily show proof of vaccination.

Without proof, masks must be worn inside all county buildings.

"We are not allowed to ask anybody from the public, to show us proof of vaccination, we are allowed to restrict the mask-wearing, let them take it off if they voluntarily show us that they're vaccinated," said Andrew Seder, Wayne County Chief Clerk.

Several people we spoke with going in our out of the Wayne County Courthouse said they had been vaccinated but are comfortable still wearing their masks.

This new update gives people a choice when visiting county offices.

"If they don't want to show it. It's the same as it was last Friday you just continue to wear a mask in our facility," said Seder.

"Other counties have already changed mask mandates for those who are vaccinated. Wayne County has chosen to make it voluntary not only to protect the public but its employees.

"It gives them a sense of peace of mind to know that the people that are coming in without a mask, it means that they have been voluntarily shown their vaccine proof," said Seder.

Some people may not feel comfortable carrying their vaccination card with them for fear of misplacing it.

"If you take a picture of your vaccination card and have photo ID, so that the names match. You don't have to carry your card with you, that's fine," said Seder.