Wayne County native returns home from 2022 Paralympics

Paralympian snowboarder Mike Minor returned home Sunday night from Beijing.

WAYMART, Pa. — Last month we spoke with Mike Minor, a Wayne County native who was headed to the 2022 Paralympics in Beijing to compete in snowboarding. Well, Minor has finally returned home and it wasn't without a celebration.

After a nearly 30-hour-long journey home from Beijing, Minor was met with a firetruck escort as well as members of the community celebrating his return.

"It's great. It's you know, it's always lovely to see the whole town come out and support and I am just happy to be a good positive role model for them and to look up too," said Minor.

Welcome home, Mike.