Wayne County man will serve at least five years for sexual assault

The incident occurred in 2014.

A man from Wayne County will serve at least five years in prison for sexually assaulting a child.

30-year-old Steven Fisher of Honesdale received that sentence of five-to-ten years on Thursday.

He pled guilty to counts of aggravated indecent assault just before his trial was set to begin in October.

Investigators say back in 2014, Fisher sexually assaulted a four-year-old girl he was living with at a home in Paupack Township.