The man forced a teenage victim to engage in sexual activity in order to make child pornography.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BEACH LAKE, Pa. — A man from Wayne County pleaded guilty to the enticement of a minor and received a 30-year sentence.

Michael Walczyk of Beach Lake forced a teenage victim to engage in sexual activity between July 2019 and September 2020 in order to make child pornography.