Wayne County man sentenced for attempted murder

HONESDALE, Pa. — A Wayne County man will serve 8 to 20 years in prison on attempted murder charges.

Jesse Skates of Waymart received that sentence at the Wayne County Courthouse.

According to state police, Skates broke into a house on Martin Street near Browndale in December of 2019.

Officers say he was stopped by two people inside who he knew and both began arguing with him.

Police say Skates shot a man in the face and attacked him with a knife before fleeing.