Wayne County house explosion being investigated

Both a woman and her dog made it out of the house with only minor injuries.

LAKE ARIEL, Pa. — The cause of a house explosion in Wayne County is under investigation.

The blast happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday along Cortez Road in South Canaan Township.

Lee Bender lives across the street and is taking care of the resident's dog, Roxy, while she recovers.

Miraculously, both the woman and Roxy made it out of the house with only minor injuries.

Bender says he heard the explosion and raced over to help.

"We were watching TV, and we heard a terrible explosion, we went to look, and we went across the road because we know Nancy," Bender said.

Bender says the woman is staying with her son.