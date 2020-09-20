Wayne County home destroyed after explosion

The home in Paupack Township was leveled after an accidental explosion.

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — Fire crews responded to a an early morning call for an explosion that destroyed a home in Paupack Township. Fire crews say they were originally called for a fire just before 6:30 Sunday morning.

State police say a 59-year-old woman was in the home on Tiffany Road at the time of the explosion. She made it out of the house and was flown to Lehigh Valley Burn Center to be treated for second and third degree burns. A pet bird inside the home died.

The incident is still under investigation, but there is no foul play involved, according to the State Police Fire Marshal Unit. The explosion happened in the basement of the home.

The fire marshal believes there was a fault in the fuel delivery system which caused the gas to build up in the basement, and eventually the propane ignited.

Fire officials told Newswatch 16 the explosion could be heard from 15 miles away and several windows in surrounding homes were damaged after the blast. Debris was found more than 200 yards from the house. Officials said eight fire companies and more than 50 firefighters responded to the house.