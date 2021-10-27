Wayne County hit hard by flooding

The county was pounded with heavy rains causing flooding and damage to roadways.

DYBERRY, Pa. — Several inches of rain fell Tuesday night, forcing nearby creeks and rivers to crest.

The Delaware River was over its banks near the Pennsylvania and New York border in Equinunk, forcing more water to rush down the Equinunk Creek, flooding roadways and causing damage to whatever was in its path.

Pine Hill Road in Manchester Township was closed overnight into the morning.

Debris and water were still covering parts of the roadway, something many people experienced including Thomas Hughes.

"Disaster, they came down and took out the driveway. some of the roads had a ton of rock all over it. Some roads caved in," said Hughes.

Thomas was at the township building to pick up some stones to help fill part of his driveway that got washed away by the heavy rains.

He says the storms we've had so far this year have wreaked havoc on the area.

"One after the other if it's not the trees it's the roads that are getting taken out. They need to start doing better on the roads," Hughes said.

With so much damage, Manchester Township supervisors submitted a disaster declaration with the county, in the hopes of getting some help to fix the problems caused by the flooding.

"Make you feel good so they will they can get things done that they need to do townships good," said Hughes.