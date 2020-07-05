Mother sent to prison for grocery store brawl in Wayne County

Her son was also involved and was previously sentenced to jail time.

HONESDALE, Pa. — A woman was sentenced Thursday for her involvement in a fight at a supermarket in Wayne County.

Dana Croci, 43, of Port Jervis, New York, was sentenced to 28 months to 84 months in state prison after pleading guilty to multiple charges including assault.

Police say Croci attacked a customer at the Weis Markets store near Honesdale last year.

Court papers show she was told to leave the store that's when she attacked a customer on her way out.

Troopers say her son Jordan Coxson who already served time for the incident, threw his mother to the ground and attacked a worker.