Wayne County grocery giveaway

County Commissioners teamed up with local school districts to raise money and buy food for families.

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — A county-wide effort to provide food to those has been a big success in Wayne County.

Vehicles lined up Friday outside Western Wayne High School near Lake Ariel for the grocery giveaway.

County Commissioners partnered with the Wayne Highlands, Wallenpaupack and Western Wayne school districts to raise money to buy food for families impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

"We raised almost $100,000 in donations from the community we just have a great community here and there is a terrific need and we hopefully being able to meet that need here for the next 3 weeks until money starts coming in for people be able to survive again," said Joe Adams, Wayne County Commissioner.